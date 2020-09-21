Schitt's Creek Sweeps Its Emmy Nominations

✖

A fitting end for the feel-good series of the year has arrived as hit comedy Schitt's Creek (pronounced how you'd expect) made Emmy history last night, sweeping the Comedy categories and taking home seven trophies out of eight nominations (nominated twice in the writing category). Series star Eugene Levy won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (his first Emmy in his career) with Catherine O'Hara nabbing Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Series creator and co-star Dan Levy took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award along with Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (which he shared with co-director Andrew Cividino). Finally Annie Murphy nabbed the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award, completing the sweep.

"Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we've ever needed before," Daniel Levy said while accepting the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy. "And I just wanted to say, for any of you who have not registered to vote, please do so, and then go out and vote, because that is the only way that we’re going to have some love and acceptance out there.”

Schitt's Creek's sweep of all the comedy categories is a first in Emmy history. Previously the sitcom All in the Family was the closest to the achievement, winning six of the seven awards back in 1978. The sweep by the POP TV comedy comes as the series has officially concluded its six season run, with its previous five seasons not gaining a single Emmy nomination, let alone a win.

“It is absolutely incredible. I think my dad said it best tonight — it feels like a dream you don’t want to wake up from to be perfectly honest," Levy added during the virtual backstage interview afterwards. "And that's really how it feels for all of us. It still feels very strange but what an absolutely unbelievable way to end our series. I don't think you could ever ask for a better conclusion to a story than tonight so we are absolutely thrilled.”

The subject of a potential movie for the series was also brought up in their exit interview, but Levy reiterated that the show's series finale and their comedy Emmy sweep remains the ending for the time being.

“If there ever is an idea that ever popped into my head [for a movie] worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freakin’ good at this point — because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye," Levy said. "So fingers crossed that we really get a good idea.”

The first five seasons of Schitt's Creek are streaming now on Netflix.