Saturday Night Live: Adam Driver Prepares for Fourth Time Hosting in New Promo

Adam Driver is happy to be back at 30 Rock. The Star Wars alumnus is hosting Saturday Night Live for the fourth time this coming weekend, and the actor's first promo for the upcoming edition has hit the airwaves. Wednesday, the clip surfaced online showing Driver in a makeup chair on the stage at Studio 8H.

As he gives himself a pep talk, Driver reads melodramatic lines as he discusses walking in the shoes of others. That's when the camera pulls out and it reveals the actor sitting in huge white and scarlet clown shoes. See the SNL promo for yourself below.

It's Driver's fourth time on the live sketch comedy, but the first he's hosted while not part of the Star Wars franchise. As such, it's unlikely he'll reprise his role in the show's Undercover Boss parody. This weekend he'll be joined by pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who's making her second appearance on the series.

Next weekend, the series will feature the hosting debut of Kate McKinnon, an SNL alumnus who appeared on the series for a decade before departing last year. She'll be joined on the Christmas episode by Billie Eilish, who'll be making her third appearance on the series.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.