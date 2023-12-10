Saturday Night Live Pays Tribute to Norman Lear

Earlier this week came news that television icon and sitcom godfather Norman Lear, creator of hits like All in the Family, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, and The Jeffersons, had died at the age of 101. During tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live the live sketch-comedy series paid tribute to Lear with a silent title card as the show as preparing to end. Just before host Adam Driver appeared on screen to thank the cast and crew, Saturday Night Live went black and superimposed a photo of Lear on the screen. The image was one that harkened back to the one time that Lear hosted Saturday Night Live, taking on the duty for the show's September 25, 1976 episode way back during season 2. You you can see the photo yourself below.

"Norman lived a life of curiosity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all," his family wrote in a statement when his death was announced. "He began his career in the earliest days of live television and discovered a passion for writing about the real lives of Americans, not a glossy ideal. At first, his ideas were met with closed doors and misunderstanding. However, he stuck to his conviction that the 'foolishness of the human condition' made great television, and eventually he was heard."

