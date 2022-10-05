Saturday Night Live Host Brendan Gleeson Skateboards Through Set in Hilarious New Promo

Ahead of this week's new episode of Saturday Night Live, the NBC comedy series has released a hilarious new promo featuring host Brendan Gleeson. Though best known for his acting chops, the 67-year-old Irish actor shows off his other skill in the video, shredding on a skateboard. Gleeson is set to appear on the show to promote his movie The Banshees of Inisherin, but his skills as a skater will no doubt be the biggest talking point. It's unclear who is doubling for Gleeson in the skateboarding segments of the promo, but the fact that he was game for such a hilarious promo perhaps bodes well for his upcoming episode. Check it out below.

It's worth noting that even though Gleeson's appearance is tied to his upcoming release, there are plenty of fan-favorite roles that Gleeson has played in the past that could be used as a starting point for sketches in his upcoming episode. Perhaps best known for playing "Mad-Eye" Moody in the Harry Potter movies, a riff on the Wizarding World seems very likely. Another recent hit that featured Gleeson and which could pop up is his role from Paddington 2, but perhaps the biggest is his Golden Globe-nominated performance as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule.

The former president is a frequent target for ridicule by Saturday Night Live, even before he got into politics, but he's often lampooned on SNL. After Alec Baldwin stopped performing as Trump on the series, regular performer James Austin Johnson was given the gig, and has largely become the favorite for not only how he manages to nail Trump's voice but also his manner of speaking. Dueling Trumps between Gleeson and Johnson seems to be a likely sketch at some point on the new episode.

Brendan Gleeson came here to do two things: host SNL and shred pic.twitter.com/vUMkXHycTL — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2022

The upcoming Gleeson-hosted episode of the series is set to arrive this Saturday, featuring Willow, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, appearing as musical guest. Saturday October 15th will bring a host pulling double duty with Megan Thee Stallion set to not only host the episode but also act as musical guest. This will mark the second appearance by the Grammy-award winning artist, having previously acted as the musical guest when Chris Rock hosted back in 2020.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock. All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.