Saturday Night Live Skewers Paw Patrol in New Sketch

Saturday Night Live poked fun at the political implications of Paw Patrol in last night’s episode. Following host Oscar Isaac’s opening monologue, fans saw Mayor Goodway of Adventure Bay congratulating the Paw Patrol on another job well done. The conference is cut short by a political ad featuring a councilman (Isaac) looking to recall Goodway. Several concerned citizens voiced their problems with having all of the city’s emergency services run by six dogs directed by a 10-year-old boy. In the end, the ad reveals it was paid for by “cats,” and the councilman is Goodway’s husband. You can watch the sketch below.

In actual Paw Patrol news, a second . “We loved telling a deeper PAW Patrol story on a bigger canvas and are pleased that the movie connected so strongly with kids and families around the world,” began Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment’s President in a press release. “Judging by the exit polls, audience scores and positive critical reception, everyone had as much fun watching it, and rewatching it, as we did making it. We’re looking forward to taking kids on a new adventure in the second film with our partners and can’t wait to further expand our storytelling with one of the fan-favorite pups in our spin-off.”

During his opening monologue on SNL, Isaac teased his upcoming Marvel Studio series, Moon Knight, debuting on Disney+ later this month. He always encouraged kids to be weird like he was. He mentioned a movie called The Avenger that he made with a childhood friend.

“Not The Avengers, which was a massive blockbuster. No, no. This was The Avenger, which is a movie I wrote, directed and starred in when I was 10 years old,” the actor said of his childhood project. “It was shot on location in my buddy Bruce Ferguson’s backyard, in our hometown of Miami, Florida. I play a ninja assassin training to fight his nemesis, and we actually have a clip.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has teased that Moon Knight is going to push the boundaries of what Marvel can do on Disney+. “He’s brutal,” Feige previously said of the Moon Knight character. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. “There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

According to Disney+’s official synopsis, Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th.