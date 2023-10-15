Saturday Night Live: Hilarious New Please Don't Destroy Features John Mulaney Cameo

Saturday Night Live is back for its 49th season following the end of the WGA strike, and the first Please Don't Destroy sketch of the new season featured a surprising cameo from John Mulaney! Please Don't Destroy is getting ready to have a bigger year than ever with the upcoming debut of their first movie, but thankfully it doesn't mean that they won't be contributing new sketches for Saturday Night Live every week. Not only does the trio get a prominent shout out in the opening credits for Season 49, but they also got one of the first sketches back.

Their newest digital short not only recruits host Pete Davidson, and the Please Don't Destroy trio uses the opportunity to look back at how they all started and "revealed" they performed at the Apollo as young kids. Each of them being major hits with the crowd, it wasn't until a guest starring John Mulaney absolutely bombed on stage that the sketch went full circle. Coming out of nowhere, it really hammered home just how ridiculous of a premise it all was.

Please Don’t Destroy – The Original Princes of Comedy #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/1QmImeuYwo — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2023

What's Next for Please Don't Destroy?

The Please Don't Destroy trio is making their movie debut with the upcoming Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain releasing with Peacock on November 17. Directed by Paul Briganti, produced by Judd Apatow (Superbad) and Jimmy Miller (Bad Teacher), the film is written, executive produced by, and starring Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall (Please Don't Destroy). As for what to expect from their new movie, Peacock teases the upcoming Please Don't Destroy movie with the following:

"In Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey. Oh, and Conan O'Brien plays Ben's dad in it."

What did you think of John Mulaney making a cameo in the first new Please Don't Destroy sketch of Saturday Night Live Season 49? What are you hoping to see in the rest of the season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything SNL in the comments!