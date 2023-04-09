SNL: Please Don't Destroy Sketch Debuts Molly Shannon 2K23 Video Game

Saturday Night Live debuted Molly Shannon's own 2K23 video game during the Please Don't Destroy digital short sketch of the week! Saturday Night Live has returned for quite the busy Spring season as new episodes are planned for the next couple of weeks. This week saw the return of Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon as she comes back for her second time as guest host for the seventeenth episode of Season 48 of the series. This is her first guest hosting spot since 2007, and thus fans were excited at the potential possibilities for the sketches.

Please Don't Destroy digital shorts are often seen as some of the wildest sketches of each episode as they are entirely within their own kind of universe, and that's especially the case for the latest outing. The sketch saw Molly Shannon approaching the Please Don't Destroy trio as they were playing the "Molly Shannon 2K23" video game that allowed them to go through different struggles and events in her life as they earned points and "turnips" in the game. Check it out:

Please Don’t Destroy – Molly Shannon 2K23 pic.twitter.com/t3YLUqbodE — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2023

What Happens in Molly Shannon's 2K23 Game?

Molly Shannon is shocked to discover that the Molly Shannon 2K23 game goes through some of the biggest events in her life including when she addressed a class of graduating college students, when she had segments on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and even more personal moments such as speaking with her daughter about the struggles of growing up. It's such a wild turn of events that Molly Shannon herself ends up getting hooked to playing Molly Shannon 2K23 before too long.

Molly Shannon's return to Saturday Night Live as guest host has been eventful as not only did her opening monologue feature cameos from both Martin Short and Lorne Michaels, but her sketches in the rest of the episode brought back classic characters, went out for some wild gags, and much more. So this sketch with the Please Don't Destroy trio was really just icing on the cake for Molly Shannon's guest hosted episode this Spring overall.

What did you think of Molly Shannon's Please Don't Destroy sketch this week? Where does it rank among all of the Please Don't Destroy sketches from Saturday Night Live Season 48 overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!