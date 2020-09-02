Saturday Night Live Star Says Filming Resumes This Fall

✖

One Saturday Night Live star says that filming is resuming this fall. Kyle Mooney is a regular sight on the NBC program, and for some fans, he’s also in a bunch of viral videos. He says that the studio will be back in some capacity when the show kicks off shortly. The SNL actor took the time to talk to Collider about his movie Spree and the comedy show’s future during the coronavirus pandemic. Mooney revealed, “I don’t know if any of this has been publicized yet, so I don’t know what I can or can’t say, but it looks like things are going to be getting going in early fall.” It would stand to reason that with a lot of Hollywood getting back in the swing of things, that a giant show like SNL wouldn’t be far behind. But, even the actor admits that there will be an adjustment period as they try to find their footing while keeping everyone safe.

“I think we’re gonna try to do as close to the real thing as we can, in a safe way, so I think that means tests, and all that comes with it. I think they’re still figuring it out, and I think there’s a lot to figure out, but they have us all in their best interest. I’m assuming I’ll get to see everybody.”

When it came to the At-Home iteration of the show, Mooney thought it had it’s perks too. But, the SNL formula was based on having these talented performers in the same room with each other.

“It was, at times, a cool change of pace, but you can’t take anything away from collaborating and just being near these people who inspire you and inspire fun ideas,” he observed. “I truly don’t know what the show will look like, as it is, so maybe we’ll still be able to do stuff kind of on our own. I don’t really know how it’ll work, but I’m excited, generally, just because as a fan, I think it’ll be an intriguing thing to see.”

Last season’s finale was an "At Home" episode. The first episode after mid-March’s shutdown featured Tom Hanks as a surprise host and dialed up Coldplay’s Chris Martin fro a pre-recorded musical performance.

Last year's cast featured SNL mainstays Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Colin Jost, Michael Che, and Pete Davidson. Other cast members include Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villasenor, and Bowen Yang.

