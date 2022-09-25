Saturday Night Live Creator Teases Season 50 Plans, "We'll Bring Everyone Back"



Saturday Night Live is encroaching on their 48th season, and that means that the 50th anniversary is coming near. The late night show had numerous cast-mates that have made it into big time stardom, with the executive producer thinking that they'll make it back for the momentous occasion. While celebrating the 48th season, Lorne Michael revealed that they're gonna bring the entire cast back for the 50th anniversary. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Michael told them about his plans for the big anniversary.

"The 50th will be a big event," Michaels said. "We'll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won't be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much."

Some new faces have already been confirmed for season 48 however with Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker all set to appear as featured players. Cast members that will seemingly return include Sarah Sherman, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Kennan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Colin Jost, and Michael Che.

The potential for an ending to SNL has been a large part of the rumor mill in recent years with Kenan Thompson even addressing hte idea that iw could be over after it hits season 50.

"I mean, there could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at, you know what I'm saying, that's an incredible package. [Michaels] will be, you know, probably close to 80-years-old at that point and, you know, he's the one that's had his touch on the whole thing," Kenan told Charlamagne tha God. "So if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know it's a good opportunity for NBC as well, you know what I'm saying, so maybe they might slash the budget. And then at that point you can't really do the same kind of show, so that's unfair to just watch it really go down kind of in flames or whatever like for real for real because of those restrictions, you know what I'm saying. And it'll just be a different thing, so capping it at 50 might not be a bad idea, I don't know."

Saturday Night Live Season 48 premieres on Saturday, October 1st on both NBC and Peacock.

