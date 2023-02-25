Saturday Night Live: Woody Harrelson Makes History on Tonight's New Episode

Saturday Night Live has found the next member of its Five-Timers Club. Saturday night, Woody Harrelson will join the illustrious group as he takes the stage at Studio 8H for the fifth time. While the Venom: Let There Be Carnage star will be the 24th superstar to join the club, he'll do so in spectacular fashion—no one has taken longer to reach Five-Timers status. That's right, when the lights turn on at 30 Rock tonight, 33 years and 99 days will have gone by between Harrelson's first hosting gig on the show and the episode that allowed him to become a Five-Timer. Harrelson made his hosting debut in a Season 15 episode on November 18, 1989, appearing in support of Cheers. At the time, Talking Heads frontman David Byrne appeared alongside the actor, performing "Dirty Old Town" and "Loco de Amor."

Prior to Harrelson's new record, the title was held by Drew Barrymore. While Barrymore joined the Five-Timers club on February 3, 2007 (she's hosted a sixth time since), she had her hosting debut on November 20, 1982, or 24 years and 75 days between the two stints. Barrymore is still the youngest person to have ever hosted the show, first appearing at 30 Rock at just 7 years old.

Joining Harrelson tonight, February 25th, is Jack White, who's making his fourth appearance on the show as a solo musician. Tonight's episode also serves as the first of three new episodes before the show's next break. Travis Kelce and Kelse Ballerini will appear on the show next weekend, March 4th, while Jenna Ortega and The 1975 will take to 30 Rock on March 11th.

After a two-week hiatus, SNL will host three-straight new episodes before spring break and a May return to round out Season 48.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.