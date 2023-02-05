Saturday Night Live: Woody Harrelson to Join Five-Timers Club

Woody Harrelson is heading back to 30 Rock. Upon the return of Saturday Night Live later this month, the Venom: Let There Be Carnage star will join the illustrious Five-Timers Club, a group of hosts who've appeared on the series at least five times. Harrelson will make his appearance just ahead of the release of Bobby Farrelly's Champions, the latest picture he's appeared in.

The episode, which is set to air February 25th, will feature Jack White as musical guest. It will also be White's fifth time on the show and his fourth appearance as a solo artist. His first stop at Studio 8H was when he was still part of The White Stripes.

Woody Harrelson and Jack White!!! pic.twitter.com/jtuSDTeHmH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2023

Harrelson last appeared on SNL during the Season 45 premiere in 2019. During that episode, Harrelson made an impression on many for his performance as then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. Enough so, many fans were hoping the actor would replace Jim Carrey when he departed the temporary role the next season.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey wrote when he stepped down. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.