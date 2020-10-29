Saved By The Bell Revival Reveals First Look at Lark Voorhies Returning As Lisa Turtle

✖

Peacock's upcoming Saved By The Bell revival surprised everyone the other day when they revealed our first look at Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris and Tiffani Amber Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski, but today the series had another surprise return in store. Today we got the news that Lark Voorhies would be reprising her role as Lisa Turtle in the revival, and even gave us our first look. As you can see in the image below, Lisa looks happy and quite successful in the revival, and NBC revealed that "when the show picks up with Lisa, she is thriving. with a successful career in fashion." You can check out your first look at Lisa's return below (via EW).

We're not sure yet how extensive her role will be, but hopefully, it's a sizable one, and we can't wait to see her interact with the rest of the gang. Voorhies did previously reveal that she was a little hurt not being asked to be a part of the show initially, but it appears everything is good now.

The official description for Saved By The Bell can be found below.

(Photo: EW)

"The highly anticipated reimagining of SAVED BY THE BELL will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock. In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new SAVED BY THE BELL series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. SAVED BY THE BELL is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group."

Are you excited for the Saved By The Bell reboot? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Saved By The Bell with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!