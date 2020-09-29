Saved By The Bell Revival Premiere Date Announced

Fans are excited to return to the halls of Bayside High in the new Saved By The Bell series, and now we have a release date for the anticipated series. The new Saved By The Bell, which brings back some of the original cast and introduces fans to a whole new crew of students, will hit Peacock on November 25th. That means we don't have much longer to wait to see A.C. Slater, Jessie Spano, and yes, Zack Morris return to the series that made them worldwide phenomenons, though they aren't the same people we left all those years ago when fans catch back up with them again in the new series.

Morris is actually the governor of California these days, and it's his decisions to shutter too many underfunded high schools that launches the series. The students affected by this decision are sent to the most well funded school in the state, Bayside, and this will give the privileged kids that go there some reality regarding how life is outside of those comforting walls.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez will reprise their characters, and while Mark-Paul Gosselaar isn't listed as regular, we do expect some appearances throughout the series.

You can find the official description below.

"Thanksgiving gets SAVED BY THE BELL! The highly anticipated reimagining of SAVED BY THE BELL will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock. In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new SAVED BY THE BELL series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. SAVED BY THE BELL is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group."

Saved By The Bell hits Peacock on November 25th.

