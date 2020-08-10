Saved by the Bell Reboot Trailer Released

Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, has released the new trailer for its upcoming Saved by the Bell reboot. The trailer features returning stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Hurley with a callback to one of the show's most viral moments. Watch the trailer above. In the Saved by the Bell reboot, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

In discussing the differences between the reboot and the original Saved by the Bell, Lopez said in a recent interview that, "Well, it's not shot in front of a studio audience. It's shot on film this time and Tracy Wigfield who's the showrunner who did 30 Rock... she's there this time around. It's a little edgier, not like dirty by any means, but a little edgier and hipper and a lot of fun. We have a great young cast. And some of the old cast is back. And it's pretty clever the way they've sort of set the characters to where they are now."

In an interview in April, Lopez stated that "It's definitely edgier. It's edgier but, at the same time not being too naughty. It's just much more hip, so we're trying to [connect] with the young audience. But trying to keep the old fans of the show happy. I think they're doing a great job so far...We have a great young cast, and it's led by our wonderful showrunner Tracey Wigfield, who won a bunch of Emmys for 30 Rock."

The cast includes Lopez, Berkeley, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, each reprising their respective role from the original series. John Michael Higgins joins them as Bayside's Principal Toddman, along with Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli as students at Bayside High. Great News creator Tracey Wigfield serves as showrunner and executive producer of the Saved by the Bell reboot, following her new overall deal with NBCUniversal. Original Saved by the Bell creator Peter Engel and Franco Bario (Great News) are also executive producers on the series. Lopez, Berkley, and Gosselaar will also produce.

Saved by the Bell is "coming soon" to Peacock.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.