Daredevil Fans Launch Final Campaign Before Marvel Studios Scores Rights
In a matter of days, the reported two-year moratorium on the live-action Daredevil rights will expire. That means in a perfect world, Kevin Feige and his crew at Marvel Studios will be able to use the Man without Fear and his supporting characters in development in film and television. To celebrate the occasion, the #SaveDaredevil crew is launching one final push in the lead-up to the expiration.
This Sunday — the second anniversary of Netflix canceling Daredevil — a team of fans is assembling on Twitter in an attempt to get the #SaveDaredevil hashtag to become a trending topic. The group is asking anyone interested in partaking to be active on the social network from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Eastern time.
This is not a drill! The Daredevil moratorium ends 🚨 THIS SUNDAY November 29 🚨 and we need your help to get #SaveDaredevil trending 😈! Read up on our website @ https://t.co/yrLLTKK8m9 or continue with this thread for more details 👇 pic.twitter.com/M1DQKhSnBu— We Are #SaveDaredevil (@RenewDaredevil) November 24, 2020
To participate, you only need to do one thing — tweet the #SaveDaredevil hashtag and the reasons why you believe Charlie Cox and company should carry their story over to Marvel Studios. To see the full Twitter thread with instructions, click here.
Keep scrolling to see what Daredevil fans are saying!
Feige Cake
prevnext
Very excited about the Daredevil moratorium finally ending on Sunday! but also trying to stay realistic and not expecting any surprise season 4 announcements
Oh and here's a completely unrelated picture of Kevin Feige jumping out of a cake #SaveDaredevil #TalkDaredevil pic.twitter.com/NkSpjbnMEz— sn0otchie #SaveDaredevil (@sn0otchie) November 24, 2020
Cheers
prevnext
Happy anniversary to @RenewDaredevil! It's been a long road but a fun trip!
Once upon a time our energy was aimed at renewal and now it's aimed at Nov 29, after which time @Disney @MarvelStudios can actually DO something with Daredevil again. Don't forget, let's #SaveDaredevil. pic.twitter.com/D4LOnkYTMH— Van (ง ◉_◉)ง #SaveDaredevil (@nhlrox) November 22, 2020
#CharlieCox
prevnext
Only 1 week remains until Marvel Studios regains the right to use Daredevil! #Daredevil #SaveDaredevil #KeepCharlieCox pic.twitter.com/EbNPc8RsNQ— Cape Time (@cape_time) November 22, 2020
Godspeed
prevnext
Very soon the rights for Daredevil will be in full control with the mcu. Hopefully they'll do what's right and bring back Charlie Cox along with season 4 goodnight pic.twitter.com/OaN0BUmUfJ— Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) November 25, 2020
Devil of Hell's Kitchen
prevnext
We want him back 😤— Daily Daredevil Netflix (@letthedevilout1) November 18, 2020
😈⚖#SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/meEAEDE49p
Still Fighting
prevnext
I've been in the fight to #SaveDaredevil since the beginning and I'm #StillFighting
If you want to save @Daredevil please sign and share the petition!https://t.co/MCXGrAnkaY pic.twitter.com/oK1PKg3NGM— Kristina #SaveDaredevil (@Kristina4109) November 23, 2020
Soon
0comments
Counting down to the day @Marvel and @Disney get the rights to Daredevil back like#SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/k8dCwbr34u— sn0otchie #SaveDaredevil (@sn0otchie) November 22, 2020
*****
All three seasons of Daredevil are currently streaming on Netflix.prev