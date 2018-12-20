Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ Star Confirms Contract Preventing Appearances In Non-Netflix Content

Marvel fans are still reeling from Netflix‘s shocking decision to cancel Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, possibly ending the MCU’s tenure on the streaming platform. And while there are hopes the characters will continue on a different service or channel, it’ll be a long wait before they pop up again.

According to Daredevil actress Amy Rutberg, the rumored clause that says the Netflix characters cannot appear elsewhere for at least two years is actually true.

“There is this very real contract with Netflix,” Rutberg said to Inverse. “I had heard 18 months, maybe it’s 2 years. I suppose it’s possible that Marvel could buy them out, but I have not heard so much as a whisper.”

Of course, Rutberg stresses that fans cannot lose hope. In an era where both Lucifer was saved after cancellation and Young Justice was revived five years after its last episode, anything is possible.

“Fans should know there really is power in social media,” Rutberg says. “That’s how companies like Netflix track the success of these shows: How much people are talking about them on social media. Your tweets and hashtags have power. People are listening.”

While the news of Daredevil’s cancellation has been hard on fans, those associated with the acclaimed series are also shocked by the decision. Series star Charlie Cox expressed remorse over the series being cancelled.

A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” said Cox in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that.

“It’s just how business works,” Cox continued. “But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

And though he regrets the cancellation, Cox is still hopeful that he will have an opportunity to play the character once again.

“Oh my God, yeah,” Cox said. “I don’t know how this would happen, but maybe one day we could pick up the baton and do it again.”

Netflix is still committed to airing the new season of The Punisher, which premieres in January, as well as another season of Jessica Jones. But the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the streaming platform is still in doubt.