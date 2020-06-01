#SaveDaredevil Reminds Fans Daredevil's Rights Revert Back in Less Than Six Months
In a perfect world, Marvel Studios would be able to begin developing properties using Daredevil and the supporting characters that ended up appearing on the Netflix show sometime later this year. You can bet the #SaveDaredevil team has been keeping track of the countdown to the day; as of this weekend, there are exactly six months left until the character's rights bump back to Marvel Studios and the proper corporate channels.
Happy #FandomWithoutFear Friday! 18 months have passed since #Daredevil was cancelled which also means 18 months since we launched the #SaveDaredevil campaign! We knew we’d be in this for the long haul but every day we’re inspired by #MattMurdock and Daredevil fans all over the world who are in this fight with us! We look forward to the next 6 months passing quickly toward the end of the 2 year moratorium with Netflix and with your help #WeWillSaveDaredevil 🥊😈
Though Disney and Marvel Entertainment still technically own the rights to the character, the outfit's reportedly unable to use any of the characters in the Netflix shows due to the production contracts in place with the streamer. Under the same schedule, Iron Fist and Luke Cage would be able to be used as early as September while the Daredevil characters could enter the fray in late November or early December.
Last February, ComicBook.com caught up with Royce Johnson – the actor behind the Defendersverse's Detective Brett Mahoney – who confirmed such a deal was in place. "I mean, talking to [Marvel TV president] Jeph Loeb, I read that the memo had said, 'To be continued,'" the actor of the show's future. "There is a clause that I heard through
"I mean, we couldn't be more thankful with the crew we had, but it wasn't a Marvel issue," Johnson added. "Apparently, it was Netflix that said, 'We're not moving forward.' For whatever reason. I mean, I know these shows are costly with the CGI, and stunt guys, and special effects, and stuff. And that costs money, and maybe Netflix felt that they
All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.
