‘The Punisher’ Star Confirms Characters Can’t Appear Elsewhere For 2 Years

Netflix’s purge of all things Marvel is now complete, with Netflix officially cancelling The Punisher and Jessica Jones earlier today. Once the dominoes began to fall, there were reports that the characters found in those shows wouldn’t be able to appear in non-Netflix properties for upwards of two years.

In the wake of the cancellation, ComicBook.com spoke with actor Royce Johnson — the actor behind the MCU’s Detective Brett Mahoney — who seemed to confirm the situation the cast is currently in.

“I mean, talking to [Marvel TV president] Jeph Loeb, I read that the memo had said, ‘To be continued,’” Johnson says of the show’s future. “There is a clause that I heard through rumor that we have to wait 18 months, up to two years.”

“Will we get the same people? We don’t know that,” the actor says about a continuation of the show. “I think they got together with a great team, I mean, with the writers, producers, editors, scorers, the stunt teams, everybody.”

Like Loeb said earlier in the week, Johnson confirmed that the cancellation of the shows was strictly a decision from Netflix, with Marvel wanting to continue with the shows.

“I mean, we couldn’t be more thankful with the crew we had, but it wasn’t a Marvel issue,” Johnson reveals. “Apparently, it was Netflix that said, ‘We’re not moving forward.’ For whatever reason. I mean, I know these shows are costly with the CGI, and stunt guys, and special effects, and stuff. And that costs money, and maybe Netflix felt that they wasn’t gonna profit from it, and then this whole purge started, you know?”

Johnson’s thoughts on the situation echo those of Daredevil star Amy Rutberg, who previously discussed the same issue. The common theme seems that the “non-compete” clause if you will, lasts anywhere from a year and a half to two years.

“There is this very real contract with Netflix,” Rutberg said to Inverse. “I had heard 18 months, maybe it’s 2 years. I suppose it’s possible that Marvel could buy them out, but I have not heard so much as a whisper.”

All in all, Johnson ended up playing Mahoney in both seasons of Daredevil and a cameo appearance in Jessica Jones before his character became a featured player in The Punisher Season Two. For those wanting to keep up with Johnson in a post-The Punisher world, the actor can be found on Instagram at @iamroycejohnson.

Both seasons of The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix.