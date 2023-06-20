One of the newest hits on Paramount+ is officially coming back for a second season. School Spirits, the YA supernatural series starring Cobra Kai's Peyton List, debuted on Paramount+ earlier this year. The streaming service recently made the decision to bring it back for additional episodes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, School Spirits has been renewed for Season 2, just two months after the first season ended with a major cliffhanger.

School Spirits comes from sibling creators Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud, with Oliver Goldstick serving as the showrunner. The second season is scheduled to begin production sometime in 2024.

"We saw how engaged the fans of the show were, and we're really excited about not only the creative direction of the show [in season one], but the promise of the creative direction we're aware of in the second season," Shauna Phelan, executive vp and co-head of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action series and films, told The Hollywood Reporter. "The audience responding to the show so positively and so passionately made it an easy call for us. We're very excited to have the opportunity to make a second season."

"There was an incredible combination of voice that Megan and Nate brought to the project, in addition to their incredible handle on the mystery that they wanted to tell. It felt surprising on so many levels," said Zach Olin, Phelan's fellow executive VP and co-head of Awesomeness and Nick live-action. "It was just an enjoyable page turner right out of the gate."

What Is School Spirits About?

School Spirits is a series about a teenager named Madison (List) who dies while at school. Madison's spirit gets stuck in the school building and has to try to solve the mystery of who killed her. The series is based on an upcoming graphic novel that the Trinrud siblings wrote with Maria Nguyen.

The YA audience is a big reason for the success of School Spirits and it sounds like targeting that audience is going to be a major point of emphasis for Paramount+ moving forward. Of course, that doesn't mean the streamer will be trading in quality for quantity.

"I think the blueprint stars at creative strength," said Olin. "I think if we are flooding the audience with YA content, it stops being surprising, and there will be some duplication. With our series and movies, it's job number one for all of us [to figure it out] how do we put out the thing that are really going to excite the audiences."

"We start from a place of what we feel really passionate about, and then we really try and tell those stories authentically," Phelan added. "I think we see a really strong response when we follow the guiding principles of our audience really wanting to see themselves authentically represented in our programming."

