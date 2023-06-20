Solar Opposites Season 4 Premiere Date, First Look Revealed by Hulu

In just a couple of months, Solar Opposites will finally be returning to Hulu for its fourth season. The acclaimed animated series was met with some adversity over the last several months, as co-creator and star Justin Roiland was fired from the series due to domestic violence charges. Roiland's dismissal required the show to recast Korvo, its main character, before a fourth season could happen.

Well, Solar Opposites found its new Korvo in the form of The Guest and Legion star Dan Stevens. On Tuesday, Hulu announced the casting of Stevens with a brand new clip that shows Korvo getting a new, very different voice. Along with the clip, the streaming service revealed that Solar Opposites Season 4 will premiere on August 14th. All 11 episodes of the new season will be released on its premiere day.

Stevens will be the voice of Korvo moving forward, signing on for the fourth and fifth seasons of Solar Opposites. This will include flashback sequences, as Korvo explains in the new show intro at the end of the clip.

What Is Solar Opposites Season 4 About?

With all of the other news on Tuesday, Hulu unveiled the official synopsis for Solar Opposites Season 4, and it is about as vague as you'd expect from the animated comedy. That said, the new synopsis does confirm that the Wall and Silvercops stories will be back for new installments.

You can check out the official Season 4 synopsis below!

"On season four of Solar Opposites, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

Solar Opposites Holiday Specials

There are two more seasons of Solar Opposites on the way, as well as a Valentine's Day special in 2024. Solar Opposites has made a habit out of releasing special episodes for different holidays, with Christmas and Halloween specials released in previous years.

The Halloween special arrived last year, and it was a quick hit with fans of the series. There was no shortage of pop culture references and jabs throughout the episode, but series co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan told ComicBook.com that they actually had remove a joke about E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial before it could be approved.

"I don't know why, but we had a really funny joke about ET, like an extended joke about ET in the part where Korvo goes in the woods to try to find the Cryptkeeper," McMahan explained. "And they were like, 'Yeah, you're going to have to take that ET thing out.'"

Are you looking forward to the return of Solar Opposites this summer? Let us know in the comments!