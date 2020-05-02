Scrubs Star Sam Lloyd's Wife Breaks Silence After Actor's Death

Scrubs star Sam Lloyd’s wife has broken her silence after the actor’s death. He was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, and fans were very saddened to learn of his passing. The 56-year-old’s wife Vanessa Lloyd issued a statement to The Wrap about her husband. They had been battling the disease and Scrubs producer Tom Hobert and his wife had set up a GoFundMe campaign for the actor. The tumor was inoperable, and fans pitched in to help in the fight with that wretched disease. Lloyd’s agent confirmed the news with the press yesterday. Multiple cast members have also tweeted out their feelings after working with the actor on the beloved series.

“Sam passed away peacefully at 10:30 on April 30, 2020 as a result of complications from lung cancer,” her statement begins. “Our family is devastated. It doesn’t feel real. It never will. It just feels like he will walk through the door.”

“The overwhelming outpouring of love and sharing your stories about working with or knowing Sam keeps his memory alive and our hearts strong,” she continues. “Sam loved his work. I want to continue his legacy, and hope to share some of the beautiful songs he was working on for his musical and our son, Weston.”

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence tweeted a message of remembrance for Lloyd. "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many." Lloyd's other appearances as his Scrubs character actually came in another Lawrence created series, the Courteney Cox fronted Cougar Town.

Zach Braff was the star of Scrubs and he tweeted about Lloyd as well, saying: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Lloyd appeared in 95 episodes of Scrubs during the show’s run on NBC and ABC. He’s had more than 60 credits over the course of his career. So many television shows that are fan favorites have seen appearances from Lloyd. These include: Modern Family, Spin City, Seineld, Happy Together, Desperate Housewives, Shameless and more.

Photo: Mitch Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images