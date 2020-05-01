Scrubs Star Zach Braff Writes Sweet Tribute to Sam Lloyd

✖

Scrub fans were saddened to find out earlier today that Sam Lloyd, who played the role of Ted Buckland on the hit show, passed away at the age of 56. Lloyd would bring that character to delightful life for almost 100 episodes, and he earned many fans along the way with his comedic brilliance. That includes his Scrubs co-star Zach Braff, who took to social media to share a sweet and touching tribute to his friend and co-star, calling Lloyd one of the funniest actors he's ever had the chance to work with, and you can find his message to his friend below.

Braff wrote on Twitter "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence also shared a tribute to Lloyd, writing "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Lloyd was diagnosed with cancer in early 2019, and as a result, he had to undergo several surgeries over the past year or so. Despite those challenges, Lloyd was a fighter, and thanks to help from fans and friends via a Go Fund Me started by friend and Scrubs Writer Tim Hobert, he was able to still find joy, even making it back for a performance with his band.

Hobert updated fans on Lloyd's condition in March, writing "In the 13 months since Sam’s original diagnosis, with help from you guys (incredible people from all over the world), he has made the most of the time that he has been given. He was able to go back to his home state of Vermont and play his annual gig with his Beatles band, The Butties. He was able to do guest spots on Modern Family and American Housewife that allowed him to qualify for the Screen Actors Guild insurance policy. He was able to spend time with dear friends, help his mother in the last stages of her life, and sing for her at her funeral, and most importantly, he was able to spend time with his wife, Vanessa, and celebrate Weston’s first birthday!"

Our thoughts are with Lloyd's friends and family at this time.