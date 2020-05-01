Sam Lloyd of Scrubs Dies at 56 Years Old

(Photo: Mitch Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

It is with sadness that we must report that beloved character actor Sam Lloyd of the hit sitcom Scrubs has passed away, he was 56 years old. Lloyd was best known for playing the part of the hospital's lawyer Ted Buckland on the medical-comedy, a character he would play for nearly 100 episodes and across other TV shows. The actor had been diagnosed with cancer in early 2019, just weeks after the birth of his first child with wife Vanessa, with his former castmates and co-workers on the series creating a Go Fund Me campaign to help him pay for his medical bills.

Bill Lawrence, creator of Scrubs, tweeted a message of remembrance for Lloyd, writing: "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many." Lloyd's other appearances as his Scrubs character came on another Lawrence created series, the Courteney Cox starring Cougar Town.

Scrubs star Zach Braff tweeted about Lloyd as well, saying: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Despite his diagnosis and many surgeries needed over the past year, Lloyd remained active with friends and in his acting career. Tim Hobert, former Scrubs writer and organizer for Lloyd's Go Fund Me campaign, wrote in an update back in March: "In the 13 months since Sam’s original diagnosis, with help from you guys (incredible people from all over the world), he has made the most of the time that he has been given. He was able to go back to his home state of Vermont and play his annual gig with his Beatles band, The Butties. He was able to do guest spots on Modern Family and American Housewife that allowed him to qualify for the Screen Actors Guild insurance policy. He was able to spend time with dear friends, help his mother in the last stages of her life, and sing for her at her funeral, and most importantly, he was able to spend time with his wife, Vanessa, and celebrate Weston’s first birthday!"

With over three decades of experience as an actor, Lloyd, the nephew of Christopher Lloyd, got his start on television with an appearance on Night Court and would go on to appear in TV comedy classics like Seinfeld, Coach, Mad About You, The Drew Carrey Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Malcolm in the Middle. Rest in peace.

