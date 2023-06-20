Search for Missing Gotham Actor Julian Sands Continues Five Months After Disappearance

The search is still ongoing for British character actor Julian Sands, five months after he was reported missing in Southern California. On Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department revealed that they are continuing "ongoing search efforts" for Sands in the Mount Baldy area of California. The search for Sands, who is known for his work on A Room With a View, Warlock, Smallville, and Gotham, is confirmed to have included more than 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff, and involved drone crews and two helicopters. According the Sheriff's Department, volunteers have spent more than 500 hours searching for Sands, on top of eight unrelated search and rescue operations in the area. The search for Sands will reportedly continue, in a limited capacity.

"On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands," the post reads. "Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located. Saturday's search included over 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff. Their efforts were supported by two helicopters, and drone crews. Aviation resources inserted search teams into remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessments efforts. Additionally, drone crews searched areas inaccessible to ground crews. Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 plus feet of ice and snow. Since January, the Sheriff's Department has conducted eight searches (ground and air) specific to Mr. Sands, with volunteer searcher hours exceeding 500 hours. Additionally, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area. Mr. Sands' missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective B. Meelker with the Fontana Station at (909) 356-6710."

Born on January 4, 1958 in Otley, West Yorkshire, Sands became an actor in the 1980s with projects like Oxford Blues and the Killing Fields. He then landed the starring role alongside Helena Bonham Carter in 1985's A Room with a View, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards.

Upon that film's success, Sands moved to Hollywood, portraying the titular role in the 1989 film Warlock. His other projects in the decades that followed included Naked Lunch, Leaving Las Vegas, The Phantom of the Opera, and The Medallion.

In recent years, Sands has portayed Jor-El in two episodes of Smallville, and Dr. Gerald Crane in two episodes of Gotham. He has also appeared in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Elementary, and Netflix's What/If.

Our thoughts are with Sands' family, friends, and fans at this time.