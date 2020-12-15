Marvel's Sebastian Stan to Play Tommy Lee with Lily James as Pamela Anderson in New Hulu Series

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan has been cast as Tommy Lee alongside Downton Abbey star Lily James' Pamela Anderson in an upcoming eight-episode Hulu limited series about the pair's tumultuous and salacious relationship in the 1990s -- including the infamous public leak of their honeymoon sex tape and the ensuing legal battle that followed. According to Variety, Rob Siegel will serve as writer on the series with Craig Gillespie directing and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing via Point Grey as well as Dylan Sellers of Limelight who will executive produce with Annapurna producing. Per the report, neither Anderson nor Lee is involved with the project, but are aware of the production.

Anderson and Lee became notorious for the scandal in the 1990s. Anderson, who was a star of the television series Baywatch, was one of the biggest sex symbols of the 90s while Lee, a founding member of the band Mötley Crüe, was a rock legend. The pair made headlines after marrying just four days after meeting in 1995, a sex tape of the couple on their honeymoon was stolen from their home and distributed. Anderson sued the distribution company, Internet Entertainment Group, though she and Lee eventually entered into a confidential settlement agreement with the company. The couple later divorced in 1998. While the series will deal with the sex tape scandal, it's reported that the couple's relationship is more the focus.

Stan will next be seen in the Marvel Studios original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The much-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe series is set to debut on March 19, 2021 and sees Stan reprise his role as Bucky Barns as well as Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon. In addition to Mackie and Stan, the series will feature the return of Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. Wyatt Russell also stars in the series as John Walker. Stan has previously said that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will combine the best elements of a television format with the spectacle of the MCU.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two."

What do you think about Stan being cast as Tommy Lee in Hulu's upcoming Pam & Tommy? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Lars Niki/Getty Images