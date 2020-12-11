The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Released by Marvel

At long last, we are finally approaching the highly-anticipated premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, one of the first live-action TV projects from the folks at Marvel Studios. The series, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, was supposed to be the very first Marvel TV project to debut on Disney+, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans. Production on the series had to go on hiatus and WandaVision was sent to the front of the line. Now, months later, Marvel is preparing the series for release, and we got to see the first look.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and follow the two best friends of Steve Rogers in a world without Captain America. Steve passed the shield and mantle to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, when he decided to retire. Bucky Barnes will continue operating as Winter Soldier.

In addition to Mackie and Stan, the series will feature the return of Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. Wyatt Russell also stars in the series as John Walker.

According Stan, who has been a part of the MCU since Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will combine the best elements of a TV format with the spectacle of the MCU.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two."

