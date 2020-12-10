Falcon and the Winter Soldier Promo Art Reveals New Look at Sharon Carter

✖

While we all wait for news on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Marvel Studios series that was supposed to already be on Disney+ at this point before being derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, promo material continues to reveal new details about the upcoming show. Now a new piece of art focuses on Emily VanCamp's return as Sharon Carter, reprising her role from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Carter briefly appeared to be Steve Rogers' love interest and ally before Avengers: Endgame put him back with her aunt Peggy Carter, and fans are eager to learn what's next for VanCamp's character.

New promo art indicates that Sharon Carter still hasn't fully been exonerated from her actions in Civil War, when she aided Cap's team of fugitives in their escape from Iron Man's pro-registration team. The promo art comes from Zazzle, which includes many more items from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Check it out below:

VanCamp recently teased the future of the series, hinting that the show will likely premiere early in 2021.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I don't think they have a release date, cause we had to come back and finish [filming] after lockdown," explained VanCamp. "They're done filming, so they're probably almost done editing at this point. Hopefully, beginning of the year. And, The Resident is starting up in January as well, so there might be a lot of me... come January."

Co-star Sebastian Stan teased that the series will combine some of the best parts of movies and a TV series. Fans will get to experience the next chapter in the legacy of Captain America.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2021.