‘Captain Marvel’: Kevin Feige Teases ‘Secret Invasion’ Movie

Captain Marvel has set the stage for a Secret Invasion movie to bring the popular comic series to big screen life.

Spoilers for Captain Marvel follow! Major spoilers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Marvel Comics, the Secret Invasion story is one which sees Skrulls infiltrating the earth in an effort conquer it. In fact, some of the Skrulls managed to infiltrate the planet long ago and have been posing as beloved characters, offering some shocking plot twists throughout the story. In some versions of the stories, Avengers characters are manipulated, forced to fight versions of themselves, and left not knowing whether they can trust others or even themselves.

Captain Marvel, however, flipped the expectation from Marvel Comics fans that the Skrulls would be evil. By the end of the film, it was revealed that Talos was simply seeking refuge for his people as Kree soldiers hunted and exterminated them. Still, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is teasing a Secret Invasion plot could be on the horizon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Just like not all humans are bad, and not all humans are good, I think Skrulls probably have a variety of moralities amongst them,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “When they can do what they can do, it probably gets very tempting. So, it’s fun to have introduced this concept and see where it goes.”

Though the Skrulls in Captain Marvel appear to be friendly, more of the shape shifting aliens could be lingering on other planets waiting to make their attempt at invading earth. Perhaps some of those who came with Talos could be up to no good and survived their first trip to earth in 1995 as seen in Captain Marvel. Once they blend in, there is no true way to find out!

“As we saw in the tag, she’s with us now in the present day,” Feige said. “But those intervening years between her soaring off with Talos and answering Fury’s call, we think is ripe with potential for storytelling.”

Would you like to see Captain Marvel‘s inevitable sequel take place in the past or move forward with a Secret Invasion movie? The title of Captain Marvel: Secret Invasion does have a event-type ring to it similar to Captain America: Civil War.