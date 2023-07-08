Secret Invasion Star Emilia Clarke Has Surprise Reaction to Latest Episode's Shocking End

Marvel Studios recently released the third episode of their latest project, Secret Invasion, and it's definitely one of the most different series they have released so far. Secret Invasion made its debut on the Disney+ streaming service to some pretty mixed reviews, and it has picked up steam since the first two episodes were released. During the latest episode of the series, some major things occur, including a "death" that we won't spoil in this article, and one of the stars has already shared their reaction to what happens. In a new video posted by the official social media account for Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke reacts to the shocking episode that was just released.

You can check out the Secret Invasion star's reaction below!

Watch as the cast reacts to Episode Three of Marvel Studios' #SecretInvasion, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/uddLsIxh9G — Secret Invasion (@SecretInvasion) July 7, 2023

Emilia Clarke on Non Marvel Fans Watching Secret Invasion

The Secret Invasion star recently spoke with Empire Magazine, where she explained how the series could be watched by people who haven't been following along with the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to go back and watch everything that came beforehand.

"It's definitely a show for the fans, but it's also a show that my mum, who doesn't watch Marvel, will watch and get, do you know what I mean," Clarke told Empire Magazine. "You can get into dangerous territory sometimes with this sort of genre where if you haven't watched all 17 other films or shows, you're not going to get it. This isn't that at all."

What happens in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion focuses on MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

