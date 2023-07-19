Secret Invasion: One Credits Detail Has Marvel Fans In Shambles

Secret Invasion’s end credits for episode 5 has Marvel fans absolutely wrecked again. The finale is quickly approaching and it feels like Maria Hill actress Cobie Smulders had a quick appearance this week. James Rhodes ups the ante on Nick Fury as the Skrull plan kicks into high-gear. The fake Avenger releases footage of Samuel L. Jackson’s super spy killing Hill back in the first episode of the series. It feels like Fury has no allies coming to the rescue in the climactic battle. But, Sonia Falsworth, his wife, and Talos’ daughter Gi’ah will probably have a role to play in there somewhere. So, the emotional turmoil continue for big fans of the SHIELD agent as she seems to be really dead in the MCU.

Smulders previously talked to Vanity Fair about this being the end of the line for her character. She confirmed that this really was the end for Maria Hill. The actress’s Marvel training allowed her to sit on the information for a long time before viewers knew anything about it. “I’m pretty sure this is it… It felt and it feels strange,” Smulders explained during the interview. “Maria Hill’s passing is very real, and it’s shocking, and it feels very human.”

