Secret Invasion's Major Character Death Was Almost Leaked Until Marvel Security Intervened

Spoilers for Marvel's Secret Invasion series will follow! Marvel Studios security for Secret Invasion might have been busier than ever. Former Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke had a lingering paranoia about accidentally revealing anything, but lucky for her Marvel still might have caught in. In a new interview with Vanity Fair with Secret Invasion star Cobie Smulders, who reprises her role of Maria Hill, the star confirmed that drones were flying around the set of the series on her biggest day, when Maria Hill's death scene was filmed. According to Smulders, Marvel security even caught at least one person.

According to the write-up, attempts to keep Hill's death were met with the standard level of Marvel security. Secret Invasion's script wasn't printed out, but that didn't stop lookey-loos from flying their drones overhead. Vanity Fair's report says "they were chased down to ensure nothing was sussed out," but it's unclear if that means drones were chased by other drones or the people piloting the drones were chased down (by a person or a drone).

Now that the spoiler of Maria Hill's death in Secret Invasion is out in the world however, Cobie Smulders had a few thoughts about what a future might look like where he character survived, noting: "I mean, listen, it would've been great, Of course I would've loved to do more, but I trust that Marvel is doing the storyline that they think is best."

The actress also had a worry that fans might react negatively to it, adding: "I feel bad if their reaction is negative and they don't like it, but I think that there is also something positive to take away from that/ They were so connected to the story and these characters that they cared. That is beautiful and wonderful."

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. The first episode is now streaming.