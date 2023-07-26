Will There Be a Secret Invasion Season 2?

Marvel's content expansion into the streaming world has yielded a number of standalone shows, but has yet to air a second season of any project. That will change this fall with Loki Season 2 as well as whenever What If...? Season 2 drops, but the remainder of already-aired series exist as solo installments. The likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were confirmed from the jump as miniseries, as both would go on awards campaigns within that category. Beyond that, Wanda Maximoff's narrative continued on the big screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness while Sam Wilson's next chapter is set to be explored in Captain America: Brave New World.

Secret Invasion seems to have the potential of those aforementioned miniseries, as November's The Marvels is confirmed to pick up where it left off. That said, director Ali Selim believes there is potential to keep Secret Invasion going on Disney+.

"There are some characters that are no longer with us and some characters that live to see another challenge. I would love to see that challenge become Season 2," Selim told SFX Magazine.

How Does Disney+'s Secret Invasion Compare to the Comic?

Fans of the comic run of the same name know that Secret Invasion on the page is a much larger story that what played out on the streaming screen. The Brian Michael Bendis-written run encompasses the entire Marvel Comics world, bringing in the likes of Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine and more. Secret Invasion's comic also reveals that different heroes have actually been Skrulls in disguise, such as Elektra and Black Bolt. Within the show, the biggest Skrull reveal was that Don Cheadle's James "Rhodey" Rhodes, better known as War Machine, had been a shape-shifting alien in disguise for multiple years.

Secret Invasion's season finale is now streaming on Disney+.

