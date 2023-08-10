Secret Invasion Fan Art Gives Super-Skrull Fantastic Four Abilities

Marvel Studios recently released their latest streaming series, Secret Invasion, and it definitely wasn't their greatest moment. Secret Invasion was released to some pretty mixed reviews, and it not only joined the elusive club of rotten Marvel Studios projects, it also had the worst rating for a series from the studio. Some people may believe that after Secret Invasion, Marvel and/or superhero fatigue is a real thing, and if this keeps up, it can't be good for the industry. The series introduces fans to the first Super-Skrull in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik assuming all of the Avengers' abilities from DNA found during the battle against Thanos. But the series opted out of using the Fantastic Four's abilities due to the characters not making their debut yet. One artist decided to show Gravik with the abilities of the Fantastic Four, and it's pretty cool to see.

Secret Invasion Super-Skrull Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @ArtofTimeTravel created a new design that shows what the series version of the Super-Skrull could look like with the abilities of the Fantastic Four. In the fan art, Ben-Adir's Gravik gets the power of all four members of the Fantastic Four, and it's a pretty cool sight to behold. You can check out the fan art below.

What is the Origin of the Super-Skrull?

The origin of the Super-Skrull dates back to Marvel Comic's 1963 storyline that originated in Fantastic Four #18 that was written and illustrated by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby respectively. After Marvel's first family stopped a Skrull invasion on Earth all the way back in Fantastic Four #2, Skrull Emperor Dorrek utilized every resource of the Skrull empire to genetically alter the warrior Kl'rt into the first Super-Skrull, a shape-shifter that had all of the Fantastic Four's abilities: Mr. Fantastic's elasticity; the Human Torch's flaming abilities; the Thing's strength; and the Invisible Girl's self-explanatory super powers.

What happens in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion focuses on MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they handle an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU alumni that show up in the series will include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series was written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

