Armor Wars: Don Cheadle Teases "Figuring Out" Rhodey in MCU Movie

Don Cheadle has a bit of a busy schedule with his next few appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes appearances in the Secret Invasion series and his own film, Armor Wars. Armor Wars was originally being developed as a series for Disney+, but they decided to go in a different direction due to budget concerns and it's now being developed as a film. Cheadle will appear as James Rhodes / War Machine in the Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion, so that should be enough for fans to get their War Machine fix before his solo outing. The actor has recently teased the development process of Armor Wars, and it seems that there will be some figuring out who Rhodey is in the MCU movie.

"Hopefully the favorite one that I'm going to do is Rhodey movie that we're going to shoot," Cheadle told GQ. "I think I'm every successive film, he's coming more and more out of Tony's shadow and becoming his own person but I still think we haven't really figured out who he is and really dug into that so that's what the movie is for. It was going to be a series, now we're going to do it as a film. Armor Wars. So I'm looking forward to that."

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

