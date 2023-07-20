Secret Invasion: First Three Episodes to Stream on Hulu

Secret Invasion may be approaching its big ending showdown, but Marvel Studios and Disney+ are trying to make sure the finale episode gets as many viewers as possible. Secret Invasion's first three episodes will be making the jump from Disney+ to Hulu starting tomorrow, Friday, July 21st. You can get the full details from the Disney/Hulu press release, below.

In truth, Secret Invasion hasn't been the biggest hit with Marvel fans and mainstream viewers – despite its all-star cast led by Oscar-nominee Samuel L. Jackson, and including Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Emmy-nominee Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Emmy-winner Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline, The Dark Knight Rises), Oscar/Emmy nominee Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame) and hot breakout talent like Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders).

However, Disney putting Secret Invasion on its Hulu platform may be a shrewd move. The series' highest praises have come in the form of it being hailed as Marvel's "most adult," and "prestige-level" series on Disney+, with a spy-thriller edge (and violent action) that is arguably better-suited to the more adult crowd on Hulu, rather than Marvel fanboys or the family demographic that is the biggest audience for Disney+.

How to Watch Marvel's Secret Invasion on Hulu

HULU TO PRESENT FIRST THREE EPISODES OF MARVEL STUDIOS' "SECRET INVASION"-A DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES



Special Programming Event Celebrates Highly Anticipated Season Finale on Disney+



To celebrate the highly anticipated "Secret Invasion" finale on Disney+, The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers a special opportunity to watch the first three episodes of the hit series on its Hulu platform, starting tomorrow. Marking the occasion, a Skrull invasion is imminent at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend: fans attending the convention may bump into – or become – one of the menacing shapeshifters.



"Secret Invasion" episodes "Resurrection," "Promises" and "Betrayed" will stream on Hulu from Friday, July 21, through Thursday, August 17.



Marvel Studios' thrilling espionage series "Secret Invasion" is streaming on Disney+, where subscribers currently have access to the first five episodes, with Episode 6, the finale, premiering next Wednesday, July 26.



In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.



Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.



Ali Selim directs the series and executive produces along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Secret Invasion's full series is streaming on Disney+. The three episodes will stream on Hulu from July 21st – August 17th.