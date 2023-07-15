Secret Invasion: How Long Has SPOILER Been a Skrull For?

How long has Don Cheadle’s Rhodey been a Skrull? One Marvel fan thinks they have this thing figured out. On Reddit, Dark-Bloodshott thinks that War Machine has been Skrull from the moment Cheadle set foot on the scene in Iron Man 2. It makes a lot of sense as that would place Rhodey in the “secret mission” that the Pentagon put into place 15 years ago. Secret Invasion is supposed to be occurring in 2025 on the MCU timeline, that gives everything the exact bandwidth to have unfolded in the background with our heroes being none the wiser.

Still, some Marvel fans might take issue with this theory. In effect, if the Secret Invasion fans who have concocted this one are right, that means the almost every interaction with Rhodey from the beginning has been with a Skrull. Moments like the tearful goodbye to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and “boom, you looking for this” would be forever recontextualized. But, maybe it will make going back and rewatching those old projects more interesting as you look for gaps where the facade slips. (Most of Endgame would be at the top of this list.) The move would also allow Marvel Studios to have some fun with the recast of James Rhodes as well. Time will tell!

Secret Invasion Poised To Reveal The Truth About Rhodey

Secret Invasion now has fans wondering when this was all going on. It feels like the breadcrumbs might be there but, a concrete explanation is necessary. Marvel head man Kevin Feige told Marvel.com that some answers are coming. However, he really feels like it’s been fun to play this game of hide-and-seek with the viewers. Cheadle and the executive are among the few who knew the truth this whole time. Seeing the truth come to light should be enthralling for longtime fans.

“We needed to have a character that one would not expect to be a Skrull,” Feige said. “Don was on board for this reveal of playing and revealing another side of Rhodey and revealing that, yeah, Rhodey has been a Skrull. When we have amazing actors, like Don, that have been with us for so many years, we very much treat them as partners in the creative collaboration. It was very early days when we pitched this concept to Don, and he very much was into it and into being able to play with different sides of Rhodey that we haven’t seen before.”

How Much Did Don Cheadle Know About Skrull Rhodey?

Cheadle had an idea that Rhodey was a Skrull for a while now. But, he doesn’t want to spill the beans just yet. It feels like the MCU staple knows a reveal is coming. It also seems like the Marvel movies before this might have some slight clues where he could be layering in his performance from this show. It’s quite exciting to think about moving forward.

“It’s fun to fold that in and know that that’s what’s happening underneath all of these Rhodey scenes,”the MCU actor demurred to Marvel.com. “Rhodes is not who he appears to be.”

“It becomes sort of a cat-and-mouse game between the two of them, about what he has on Fury and if he’s going to release information about Fury,” Cheadle added. “Fury has to play it the right way while still trying to protect and save the planet.”

Want To Go Find The Clues From The Beginning of The Series?

The MCU’s top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series that premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury’s attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

