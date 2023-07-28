Secret Invasion Stars Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn React to Their Shocking Fates

Secret Invasion stars Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn reacted to their respective fates during a new Marvel Studios video. As the series came to a close, the company pre-recorded the cast's reactions to the finale. Neither Cobie Smulders or Ben Mendelsohn make it out of the Skrull invasion alive. So, that's kind of weird. Fans in the comments of the video were overjoyed that the actress got to say her peace after such a long run in the MCU. It feels well-deserved. Mendelsohn decided to take a much more comedic tone in his response.

He joked that "well, most of us did" when joking about the finale. Sadly it seems like Talos and Maria Hill are gone for the moment. A bunch of the viewers are going to have to see what becomes of the other Skrulls as the MCU continues onward. There are reports that Cobie Smulders appears in The Marvels, but the studio has not commented on them. Although groundwork was laid for the future, saying goodbye to the past is hard.

Is Talos Really Gone?

Secret Invasion director Ali Selim sat down with ComicBook.com Phase Zero Marvel podcast host Brandon Davis to breakdown that finale. Talos' loss was a big blow for some fans. Mendelsohn is one heck of an actor, so losing him feels bad. But, one thing about Marvel Studios and comics in general is that they're always going to find a way to nod back to earlier events. Heck, Talos could be in Secret Wars for all we know.

"They cremated his body in episode five. This story does take place in 2023, 2024, so I can totally see a Nick Fury story that takes place prior to this where who knows who's going to show up, and if a story takes place after 2023, 2024, anything's possible in the MCU," Selim said. "They'll come up with a reason why he's back. I don't really know what the ultimate plan was other than it really makes for a gut-wrenching, isolating story for Nick Fury within the walls of these six episodes."

Cobie Smulders Says Goodbye

Cobie Smulders has been a Marvel favorite for a long time here. It legitimately shocked some members of the fandom when Maria Hill was killed during Episode 1 of Secret Invasion. She talked to Marvel.com about filming that scene. The actress expressed a ton of gratitude for the time she got to be in the MCU and hoped fans loved her work.

"It was emotional, it was scary. I was lucky enough that we were in this one location over the course of a couple of days shooting the entire sequence, so we got everything, the explosions, the running, the chasing, the Skrulls morphing, and all of that already. It was one of the last things that I did," Smulders began.

"I really loved my time working with Sam, I really enjoyed every moment that I have been able to play Maria, so I was sad, but I'm also just very grateful," she added. "When I signed on to do this 10 years ago, I didn't even think I got it after the audition. 'Well, that was fun. I didn't embarrass myself, but I definitely didn't get it,' I remember saying to my husband. So it's just really been an embarrassment of riches to be able to do all these jobs, and to go from film to TV to animated form. It's really been a magical journey. It was sort of a sad way to go, but I'm grateful for the time that I have had."

