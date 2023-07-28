Secret Invasion Director Explains Post-Credits Decision

Secret Invasion director Ali Selim explained why the Disney+ series didn't have a post credits scene. TVLine interviewed the filmmaker and talked about all that setup for the future of the MCU. A lot of fans were surprised that there was no post-credits scene after Secret Invasion. But, according to Selim that's because the stuff that happens near the end of the finale serves the same purpose. In the conversation, he also mentioned that the people who make decisions about the post-credits tags are much higher up the totem pole than him. So, if you got an issue, take it up with the man in the big chair.

"That's a good question for Kevin Feige and the MCU at large," the Secret Invasion director said earlier this week when asked about post-credits. "I know that they use these movies and series to launch things, or to wrap things up, and post-credit sequences serve to do that."

"I don't know what they're launching with this show," Selim added. "I do know what they're wrapping up, which is Nick Fury's internal struggle with aging and with his sense of purpose and his sense of 'other,' which I think gets wrapped up really well. And there's not much else to say about that, so I don't know that a post-credits sequence would help. But I also am certain they're launching some things with what's going on at the end of this series, and I guess they didn't feel that any of those things warranted a post-credits sequence."

Secret Invasion Reveals How Long Rhodey's Been A Skrull

Of course, a lot of the discussion spiraling out of Secret Invasion centers on James Rhodes being a Skrull for a long time. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis talked to Selim about that reveal this week. He confirmed some fan theories that Rhodey has been a Skrull since Captain America: Civil War. It makes all the sense in the world based on the evidence provided. But some fans are still really emotional about the implications of that change. Let's talk through it together.

"A lot of people have asked about, 'Definitively, when did Rhodey...?'" Secret Invasion director Ali Selim told ComicBook.com. "I think his legs not working in the end of episode six and him being in the hospital gown points to [Captain America: Civil War]. And, from there, does it have to be definitive, or is it more fun for the audience to go back and revisit every moment, every Rhodey moment and look at it with a different lens now that they think, 'Oh, he might've been a Skrull there.' And make the decision for themselves, or it'll be answered in Armor Wars."

Kevin Feige Talks About Post Credits Scenes

Last year at San Diego Comic-Con we spoke to Marvel president Kevin Feige about post credit scenes. He laid out a very similar vision to what Selim told TVLine. It sounds like there's more interconnectivity lately. But, the fans clearly want even more. The general fanbase feels like they need an Avengers movie because they want to see all the heroes moving down the tracks to Secret Wars.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us after the Hall H panel. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't."

"I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story," he continued. "A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

