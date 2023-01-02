Servant Star Toby Kebbell Really, REALLY Hates Being Asked About His Fantastic Four Movie

Servant star Toby Kebbell does not have anything else to say about 2015's disastrous Fantastic 4 movie or his role in it. During a recent interview in support of the Apple TV+ series' upcoming, fourth season, Kebbell told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian that he has no interest in revisiting the movie that, for many, is his highest-profile role. In fact, he had a helpfully disgusting comparison to make, tied into the fact that his character on Servant is a consulting chef with a broad portfolio of delicacies.

Asked what the weirdest thing is that Sean Turner had ever cooked, Kebbell answered that it was almost certainly his wife's placenta. Asked whether he would rather eat "placenta puff" than answer another Doctor Doom question, Kebbell was absolute.

"Definitely the placenta puff," he said. "I'd eat a whole croque en bouche of placenta puffs rather than be asked if I would go back and be terrible as Doctor Doom again. 'Hey, you were terrible as Doctor Doom. Would you go back and do it again?' Eh, no."

Killian told him that he shouldn't be so hard on himself, and that it wasn't his fault the movie didn't work. Taking a sip of his drink, Kebbell quipped, "You're absolutely right; it was not my fault."

Co-stars Neil Tiger Free and Lauren Ambrose were pretty amused by the whole exchange, but Ambrose tried to rescue it by talking about how talented Kebbell is as an actor. Kebbell, clearly enjoying himself, was having none of it.



"Hey guys, I'm in Hurricane Heist, you don't have to lie that I'm a good actor," he joked. "I am in some of the worst movies of all time. I watched Pagemaster as a kid, and I was like, 'This is a terrible movie,' and I topped it. I didn't realize I made it a goal of mine to ruin cinema, but I did it. I fully accomplished it."

This isn't the first time Kebbell has taken aim at Fantastic 4. Back in February, he blamed the film's fate on a failure of leadership, and said he hoped Marvel Studios could do right by the character when he finally makes his way to the marvel Cinematic Universe.

"At that time Marvel was already the apex predator, it was already the one to beat, they were already the people to try to do the thing with," Kebbell explained. "Why that effort wasn't put in, I don't know. But, yeah I know none of those people will call me back to work with them, so the truth as I see it is that more could have been done by the powers that be. So I hope, I truly hope, that someone does create a great version because I truly believe... I'm a big fan of Doom as a character. He's awesome. So, yeah. I hope they do it just right."

Following its suspenseful Season 3 finale, Season 4 brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne's war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson, and who is the child in their home?

The final season of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13th.