Fantastic Four’s Doctor Doom Actor Toby Kebbell Regrets the Villain’s Goofy Portrayal

The troubles behind-the-scenes on the 2015 reboot of the Fantastic Four are well documented, in addition to the fact that the film was only being made to insure that Marvel Studios didn’t regain the rights. All of this was a recipe for disaster, and in fact it was. Speaking in a new interview cast member Toby Kebbell, who played the 2015 version of Victor Von Doom, opened up about working on the movie, relaying that decisions made at the top of the food chain at Fox were largely to blame for the movie’s issues but that he also loves the character of Doom so much he dislikes what became of him in the film.

“You know, I’ll be entirely honest… I don’t think we were a victim of timing, I think we were a victim of bad leadership and organization,” Kebbell revealed to Forbes. “I mean in charge, in charge, not people creating and working on set…So there were unfortunate things. In Hollywood, you can’t ever speak ill and I’m not doing that, I’m just saying while I was there, there was a lot more that could have been done to make that a better thing. There’s fans for it. I truly believe it. I think Doom…I truly believe Doom is an awesome villain, he’s an excellent villain and they kind of always just do something goofy with it. It’s a shame, it’s a shame. I honestly feel that way. I wouldn’t have gone into it thinking, ‘Ah, this is going to be another terrible movie.’ I thought they had that.”

He added, “At that time Marvel was already the Apex predator, it was already the one to beat, they were already the people to try to do the thing with. Why that effort wasn’t put in, I don’t know. But, yeah I know none of those people will call me back to work with them, so the truth as I see it is that more could have been done by the powers that be. So I hope, I truly hope, that someone does create a great version because I truly believe… I’m a big fan of Doom as a character. He’s awesome. So, yeah. I hope they do it just right.”

Luckily for Kebbell, Marvel has already confirmed that they’re working on a new version of the Fantastic Four set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s unclear if Doctor Doom will appear but no big screen iteration of the team has appeared without him so far.