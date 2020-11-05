Sesame Street Is Trending After Donald Trump Tweets Stop The Count

Well, no one saw this coming, but it turns out that Sesame Street's lovable Count has started trending. As for why, well, you can attribute that to President Donald Trump, who has been sending out tweets over the past day or so due to the ballot counting in several states, states which will decide who wins the election between Trump and Joe Biden. Trump sending out tweets is nothing new, especially at such a contentious time as now, but what is surprising is that his tweet generated a flurry of reactions involving The Count, the iconic muppet that lives up to his name by always counting things. I mean, it's kind of his thing, and people have shared some incredibly entertaining memes, GIFs, and reactions with him front and center.

Some of the best ones are actually the ones that wonder why Trump is so mad at The Count, though there are some hilarious GIFs as well. One great reaction was the tweet below, which shared a video of the Song of the Count, and you can see an excerpt from the Song of the Count below.

Sesame Street prepared me for this moment. I'm trained! "I count slowly, slowly

Slowly getting faster

Once I've started counting

It's very hard to stop Faster! Faster!

It is so exciting!

I could count forever

Count until I drop" - The Counthttps://t.co/QoFRcB8JdJ — Mekka *My Mask Protects You* Okereke (@mekkaokereke) November 5, 2020

"You know that I am called The Count,

because I really love to count,

sometimes I sit and count all day,

but sometimes I get carried away

I count slowly, slowly

Slowly getting faster

Once I've started counting

It's very hard to stop

Faster! Faster!

It is so exciting!

I could count forever

Count until I drop"

As for why Trump is asking to stop the count, it is because some states haven't finished counting the mail-in ballots they received, either because their laws stated they couldn't before election day or just because of the volume between mail-in and in-person voting, as voter turnout increased substantially this year compared to 2016.

We have yet to hear from The Count himself on the whole matter, but in the meantime you can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.