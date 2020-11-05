Sesame Street Is Trending After Donald Trump Tweets Stop The Count
Well, no one saw this coming, but it turns out that Sesame Street's lovable Count has started trending. As for why, well, you can attribute that to President Donald Trump, who has been sending out tweets over the past day or so due to the ballot counting in several states, states which will decide who wins the election between Trump and Joe Biden. Trump sending out tweets is nothing new, especially at such a contentious time as now, but what is surprising is that his tweet generated a flurry of reactions involving The Count, the iconic muppet that lives up to his name by always counting things. I mean, it's kind of his thing, and people have shared some incredibly entertaining memes, GIFs, and reactions with him front and center.
Some of the best ones are actually the ones that wonder why Trump is so mad at The Count, though there are some hilarious GIFs as well. One great reaction was the tweet below, which shared a video of the Song of the Count, and you can see an excerpt from the Song of the Count below.
Sesame Street prepared me for this moment. I'm trained!
"I count slowly, slowly
Slowly getting faster
Once I've started counting
It's very hard to stop
Faster! Faster!
It is so exciting!
I could count forever
Count until I drop"
- The Counthttps://t.co/QoFRcB8JdJ— Mekka *My Mask Protects You* Okereke (@mekkaokereke) November 5, 2020
"You know that I am called The Count,
because I really love to count,
sometimes I sit and count all day,
but sometimes I get carried away
I count slowly, slowly
Slowly getting faster
Once I've started counting
It's very hard to stop
Faster! Faster!
It is so exciting!
I could count forever
Count until I drop"
As for why Trump is asking to stop the count, it is because some states haven't finished counting the mail-in ballots they received, either because their laws stated they couldn't before election day or just because of the volume between mail-in and in-person voting, as voter turnout increased substantially this year compared to 2016.
We have yet to hear from The Count himself on the whole matter, but in the meantime you can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.
Must Be Stopped!
One fan revealed just how lethal the Count really is, though not really.
He’s a vampire who’s been allowed to roam free on Sesame Street for decades, clearly draining the blood of residents, children, and muppets without consequence.
He must be stopped! pic.twitter.com/1yw39PB1uF— McKenna Mess (@MckennaMess) November 5, 2020
"#StopTheCount
He’s a vampire who’s been allowed to roam free on Sesame Street for decades, clearly draining the blood of residents, children, and muppets without consequence.
He must be stopped!"prevnext
Need In Nevada
Others are just hoping he shows up in Nevada to lend his expertise.
We need him on a flight from Sesame Street to Nevada ASAP... pic.twitter.com/yENovVRuAL— Chico Bean (@chicoBean) November 5, 2020
"We need him on a flight from Sesame Street to Nevada ASAP..."prevnext
Which Count?
Others just want to know what Count Trump is talking about, as there are several choices.
Stop the count? Which count? Count Dracula? The Count from Sesame Street? Count Chocula? If #DumbDonald means the vote count, then he’s conceding. trump has conceded everybody! 🎉 🎈 🥳 pic.twitter.com/76atF33W4J— Scary Larry Says #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica 🌊 🇺🇸🗽 (@StompTheGOP) November 5, 2020
"Stop the count? Which count? Count Dracula? The Count from Sesame Street? Count Chocula? If #DumbDonald means the vote count, then he’s conceding. trump has conceded everybody!"prevnext
Your Wallet
Others are curious as to which of the Muppets jacked Trump's wallet to elicit such a response.
When one of the Sesame Street muppets ran off with your wallet pic.twitter.com/SADXo1trpW— Horses Aren't Real (@ChrisMESA96) November 5, 2020
"When one of the Sesame Street muppets ran off with your wallet"prevnext
A New Number
Many a child has also said Stop The Count when the Muppet got to a number they didn't know yet.
Me when Count von Count on Sesame Street reaches a number I haven’t learned yet: https://t.co/qHVGXVVQCA— Walt (@UberKryptonian) November 5, 2020
"Me when Count von Count on Sesame Street reaches a number I haven’t learned yet:"prevnext
A Menace
Others pointed out just how menacing The Count really is, and on such a lovely street.
the count is a menace to Sesame Street. he's a total menace. and it's such-- a lovely, street it is. but the count, the CoUnT he's, he's out there. and you can never trust someone like that. you want, do you want a VAHMPIRE teaching to your kids? i don't want that, https://t.co/laAHYGMrQA— Quinton ReVents 🎬 (@Q_Review) November 5, 2020
"the count is a menace to Sesame Street. he's a total menace. and it's such-- a lovely, street it is. but the count, the CoUnT he's, he's out there. and you can never trust someone like that. you want, do you want a VAHMPIRE teaching to your kids? i don't want that,"prevnext
Can't Stop Won't Stop
Others just wanted to point out that no, you can't stop The Count.
You can’t stop the count. pic.twitter.com/lhdeNGmHMh— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 5, 2020
"You can’t stop the count."prevnext
A Vendetta0comments
Many are just confused at why Trump doesn't like The Count. All he does is happily count things man, what's wrong with that?
Why does the president of the United states have a vendetta against a Sesame Street puppet?— Doc Wolverine, Screaming Bisexual, MD (@Doc_Wolverine) November 5, 2020
"Why does the president of the United states have a vendetta against a Sesame Street puppet?"prev