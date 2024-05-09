Dead Boy Detectives: Jenn Lyon Addresses Possible Future Storylines For Esther

Dead Boy Detectives is finally streaming on Netflix, and the new show marks the first spinoff of The Sandman. The show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and 87% audience score, and fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a second season. Showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz have already shared that they have plans for Season 2, and ComicBook recently spoke to some of the show's cast about their hopes for the future. While chatting with the creatives behind Dead Boy Detectives, we brought up the bonus episode of The Sandman that was released as a surprise on Netlifx after the show's first season. We asked the showrunners and cast if they had any bonus episode ideas for Dead Boy Detectives and they shared some creative answers. This week, we got the chance to chat with another Dead Boy actor, Jenn Lyon (Esther Finch) and she shared her own ideas for an Esther-centric episode.

"Well, she's been alive for hundreds of years, so I would love to see a montage of, 'Who's Esther in the '20s? Who is she in the '30s? Where does she live? How does she move?' I just think that would be really interesting because right now she's doing her best to blend in," Lyon explained. "She sticks out a little. She's got a bum leg and a smoking problem, but for the Pacific Northwest, it's not that weird."

"But I would love to see how she navigated the world in terms of different relationships with the power dynamics between men and women in the '20s. How did she have to behave before women's lib? Did she have to pretend to be a different way than how she is now? I don't know. I think that would be really dope," Lyon continued. "In a 1940s silhouette with a jaunty hat. Give it to me!"

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Considering things didn't end too well for Esther in the first season of Dead Boy Detectives, we asked Lyon if she thinks it's possible for the character to return in a potential second season.

"She's immortal," Lyon pointed out. "And I think that means, I don't know Latin, but I think it means you can't die," she joked. "We'll see. I mean, look, Lilith's pretty mad. But she also tricked me, so I sort of had to find the loophole, so I don't think I can really be blamed."

Dead Boy Detectives is now streaming on Netflix.