Seth MacFarlane's Ted TV Series Wraps Production

Seth MacFarlane's Ted television series has wrapped production. MacFarlane took to Instagram recently to share that production on the Peacock series had concluded with a photo of the titular bear. He captioned the photo with words of thanks for the series' stars as well as the crew and wrote "Get ready, the bear is back." At this point, Ted doesn't yet have a release date, but this is the biggest update on the series to date.

First announced a few years ago, the Ted series is a prequel to the 2012 film of the same name, which was MacFarlane's directorial debut. The prequel series is set in the 1990s and will see how the titular bear worked his way up to the point we meet him at the beginning of the movie. The series' official synopsis is below.

It's 1993 and Ted the bear's moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted's willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family.

MacFarlane will direct, write, co-showrun, and executive produce all episodes of Ted alongside co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh. The series stars MacFarlane as the voice of Ted, Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett, Scott Grimes as Matty Bennett, Max Burkholder as John Bennett, and Giorgia Whigham as Blaire.

"It's a prequel that takes place in 1993 and embraces that era, embraces the nineties and tracks what is essentially Ted's adolescence, I guess," MacFarlane previously told Collider. "Ted and John's adolescence. And, growing up in a Boston suburb. Look, as somebody who grew up in that part of the country, it's a fun thing to try and recreate."

"Seth has a superpower of creating fandoms and Ted is a shining example of his ability to create beloved characters that we can't get enough of," NBCUniversal Entertainment Content chairman Susan Rovner said previously. "We are so lucky to bring this project to Peacock viewers who will have an opportunity to see their favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear once again."

