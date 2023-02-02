Seth Rogen Shoots Down Idea of Freaks and Geeks Revival

Freaks and Geeks is one of the many television shows that was canceled too soon, and it still has a huge following more than 20 years later. The series, which only lasted one season, was created by Paul Feig and helped launch the career of many big stars, including Seth Rogen. These days, many television shows are being rebooted, but Rogen recently spoke with PEOPLE and explained why Freaks and Geeks probably won't be getting a comeback.

"I don't think anyone would do it," Rogen explained. "It's so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good." He added, "I know enough now not to f- with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it ... And just let it exist."

How Did Freaks and Geeks Influence Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

John Francis Daley is one of many stars who got their start on Freaks and Geeks, and acting isn't his only talent. He's written many films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, and he also co-write the script for the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which he directed alongside Jonathan Goldstein. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, Daley revealed that he originally got into Dungeons & Dragons because of Freaks and Geeks. He started playing the game in order to bring some authenticity to his '80s geek character.

"I'm a half-elf Paladin, and I've been that for the last five years," Daley told the audience. "I also play a video game with my son, Dungeons & Dragons: Tower of Doom and Shadow Over Mystara," He added, "He's probably too young to be playing it with me, he's only five and a half, but it's a nice boding moment for us, so it's much in my DNA at this point."

Who Stars in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant. Pine will play a bard, Rodriguez is a barbarian, Page plays a paladin, Lillis is a druid, and Smith is a sorcerer. The movie will take place across the Forgotten Realms, with scenes taking place in Waterdeep, Neverwinter, Icewind Dale, and the Underdark. Countless iconic monsters from Dungeons & Dragons are also confirmed to appear, including red and black dragons, mimics, displacer beasts, and owlbears. The Red Wizards of Thay also appear to be one of the main antagonists for the movie, and the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon cast will cameo as a rival adventuring party.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.