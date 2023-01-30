Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Director Confirms Appearance of Classic D&D Villains

The Cult of the Dragon will appear in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Co-director Jonathan Goldstein revealed that the classic D&D villains will appear in the upcoming movie through a humorous tweet in which an extra dressed as a dragon cultist is standing in line to use a portable toilet. The cultist is wearing a distinctive helmet and is wielding a strange sword. No further details were provided about what the Cult of the Dragon will be doing in the movie, although the first trailer for the movie shows several mounted warriors who appear to be wearing Cult of the Dragon helmets.

Even Cult of the Dragon need to pee sometimes. ⁦@DnDMovie⁩ pic.twitter.com/xPz8jvizLZ — Jonathan Goldstein (@JM_Goldstein) January 29, 2023

The Cult of the Dragon is a cult dedicated to the worship of evil dragons and in particular undead evil dragons. They have traditionally believed that dracoliches are destined to rule Faerun and are often found in league with evil dragons, acting as their minions and helping them prepare for their pursuit of undeath. Because of their association with evil dragons, the Cult of the Dragon have appeared in many D&D adventures, including the Fifth Edition adventure Tyranny of Dragons, which was conveniently just reprinted with a new cover.

We do know that the plot of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves involves an undead army, although that army is being raised by the Red Wizards of Thay instead of dragon cultists. We'll have to see how the Cult of the Dragon is involved in the movie, although their appearance confirms ties to a deeper Forgotten Realms plot.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31.