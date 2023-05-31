Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall to Return for And Just Like That... Season 2

The Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That... is about to have its most shocking cameo yet. On Wednesday, a report from Variety revealed that Kim Cattrall will be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in Season 2 of And Just Like That..., which arrives on Max next month. According to reports, Cattrall's Samantha will briefly appear in the Season 2 finale, in a scene that was initiated by HBO and Max executives and was filmed in New York in late March. The scene is reportedly a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), takes place in a car, and did not involve Cattrall interacting with any of And Just Like That...'s cast members or showrunner Michael Patrick King.

There's been a lot of scuttlebutt surrounding the possibility of Cattrall appearing on And Just Like That..., after she originally revealed that she wasn't approached to reprise her role. Across Season 1, Samantha's onscreen absence has been explained by a falling out between her and Carrie, only for them to reconnect following the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

What is And Just Like That... about?

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King also wrote the series along with Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King directed the series along with Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back."

"We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max offered. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2!"

Season 2 of And Just Like That...? is set to premiere on Max on Thursday, June 22nd. The Season 2 finale, which Cattrall appears in, will reportedly air in August.