Peacock Has NSFW Response to HBO Max Name Change

HBO Max is officially no more. As of Tuesday, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned platform has been rebranded as Max, dropping off the first part of its name for a broader appeal. In what's become a meme in and of itself, the masses have poked fun at the changes and now, even Peacock is getting in on the fun.

Tuesday afternoon, the social media account for the streamer shared that despite a growing movement on Twitter, it wouldn't be following suit and dropping the first part of its name in an incredibly NSFW tweet. "I know you're all very disappointed, but I will *not* be dropping the first half of my name any time soon," the platform tweeted.

I know you’re all very disappointed, but I will *not* be dropping the first half of my name any time soon 👀 — Peacock (@peacock) May 23, 2023

What did HBO Max change names?

In short, Warner Bros. Discovery executives wanted to brand the service after a HBO Max and Discovery+ merger. As such, David Zaslav and company decided to not use the branding of either platform and instead, create something new.

"We're excited about the fact that we're going to take all of the Discovery content and put it together with the HBO Max content in a much better platform," Zaslav said in the company's most recent quarterly earnings call. "But the key to this company is, as a storytelling company, we have this diversity....We have the ability to pick from all of these different baskets to build really what may be most important for us, which is a successful and profitable streaming business."

He added, "That HBO Max, whatever we call it on the launch, is a product that we take around the world and that has a real impact on how people consume content. We believe in it because we believe we have the best menu of content, the best portfolio, the best quality. And we're curating now in a way that's having an impact on America."

How do I get Max?

If you're already subscribed to HBO Max, all you'll need to do is download the Max on your streaming hardware and log-in with your regular HBO Max credentials. With the change, HBO Max will be sunset while Discovery+ will continue to exist on its own as the company's cheapest streaming option.