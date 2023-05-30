Max Shares Full Trailer for the Idol Starring the Weeknd

Max has shared the full trailer for The Weeknd's upcoming series The Idol. A lot of chatter has surrounded Abel Tesfaye's massive collaboration with Sam Levinson. So much chatter around this show has circled the controversies with the Euphoria director's signature style and a risqué marketing campaign. We're finally at a place where people will get to see the work and decide what they think. Tesfaye is joined by Lily-Rose Depp to take viewers through the looking glass to the ugly, uncanny parts of stardom. Of course, there will be blinding lights and dangers in the night for the entire run. Check out the first full trailer for The Idol right here down below.

Levinson recently spoke to W Magazine about how he ended up pitching the poster on The Idol at all. It sounds like the Euphoria director really wanted to deliver a commentary on celebrity and how it functions. But, getting The Weeknd on board was going to be a tall task no matter what.

"Abel came to us with a pitch," Levinson shared. "He said something that I'll always remember: 'If I wanted to start a cult, I could.' What he meant is that his fans were so loyal and devoted that they would follow him anywhere. That was the germ of the idea for The Idol: what happens when a pop star falls for the wrong guy and no one speaks up."

What Is The Idol About?

Here's what HBO had to say about The Idol: "After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she's determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

The series features the talents of: Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan. Also starring Dan Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

The show underwent significant retooling after co-creator Amy Seimetz left the project in April after most of this series had been completed. "The Idol's creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction," HBO wrote in a statement earlier this year. "The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon."

Will you be watching this wild series on HBO? Let us know in the comments down below!