HBO Max Shares And Just Like That... Season 2 Trailer

And Just Like That… has a brand new trailer from Max and your favorite women are back. Warner Bros. Discovery wasted little time green lighting more of the hit series. When a follow-up to Sex and the City was announced, there was a palpable buzz among the fandom. After all, you really can't tell the story of TV during that show's run without Sarah Jessica Parker and her girls. In the latest salvo of episodes, the fallout from last season isn't far behind. There's plenty of more intrigue for the dedicated among the viewers to dissect and discuss with their friends. Check out he new clip for yourself down below!

Executive producer Michael Patrick King sounded pretty charged up about the second season when the announcement came through. "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back."

"We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max offered. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2!"

How Does The Series Address The Future Of Sex And The City?

Max has a description for all the drama with And Just Like That: "The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Sarah Jessica Parker executive produces the series along with Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King serves as a writer for the series. Also in the writers' room are Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King directed the series with the help of Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

Are you excited for more And Just Like That…? Let us know down in the comments!