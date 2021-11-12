Sex And The City Revival Teaser Trailer Reveals HBO Max Premiere Date





Sex and the City‘s sequel, And Just Like That, dropped an official teaser today. HBO Max has been looking forward to this big reunion for a while now. December 9 will play host to the newest chapter of this story. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are all back in the fold. A lot has changed since audiences saw Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte scuttling around the streets of New York City. 10 episodes are planned for release on the streaming platform and a lot of fans cannot wait for the rush of nostalgia. Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall won’t be present for this new set of episodes. But, the project forges on in spite. (After all, growing older does mean losing touch with some of your friends from previous decades.) Other previously announced cast members include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler. Check out the trailer below:

When news of the Sex and the City sequel reveal dropped earlier this year, the stars made every effort to get social media frothing about it. Kim Cattrall talked about being initially hesitant to return to her character of Samantha in late 2020. She told the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast all about it.

“I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film,” Cattrall explained. “It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me — ‘I work in a bank and I don’t like this person and I don’t like the hours, and I don’t like this and I do it so you just do it!’” she said. “‘Give me what I want. I do it. I’m miserable, you be miserable too.’”

“I’m lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven’t worked for it, but I have it,” she continued. “It’s something I feel very lucky to have and I’m very protective of it. I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do.”

HBO Max released a description for And Just Like That. Check it out down below:

“A new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, ‘Sex and the City,’ from executive producer Michael Patrick King. The Series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

